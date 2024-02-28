Local

Yoga apparel retailer coming to Ross Park Mall

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Indianapolis-based Simon (NYSE: SPG) has landed another first-in-the-region newcomer for Ross Park Mall.

This time it’s Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based fashion-inspired yoga apparel retailer, that touts celebrities wearing its athleisure garb on its website and is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence around the country after being founded in 2007.

It’s a brand that aspires to extend its blend of activewear into broader lifestyle uses, emphasizing quality fabrics and good fit.

