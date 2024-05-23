Youngest African penguins at National Aviary receive new names, join penguin colony

PITTSBURGH — Just in time to join the National Aviary’s Penguin colony, the two youngest African penguins at the facility have been given new names.

Rita Mae and Dave, named for aviary donors, hatched last year and joined their older sibling, Pierogi, who visited them before their introduction to the colony to help build their social skills.

In October, parents Patrick and Owen began incubating the eggs in a nesting cave — a moment of progress for their species, which are critically endangered, the aviary said.

The chicks then moved to a behind-the-scenes habitat with their parents. The chicks developed into healthy juveniles in their care.

They had more to learn, though, before they joined the colony.

“The first indicator of the two being ready to join the colony was their waterproof feathers starting to come in and being fully developed, which ensures they can comfortably swim and waddle over the habitat’s rocky cliffs,” said Assistant Manager of Animal Care Chris Gaus. “Within the next year to 18 months, their sleek grayish-black juvenile feathers will start to transform into the classic black and white plumage we have come to know and love, as the two go through their first catastrophic molt! In addition, the duo received regularly scheduled social visits from their older sibling Pierogi and also learned how to feed on sustainably sourced fish provided by our expert care staff.”

It is estimated that African Penguins will be functionally extinct in South Africa by 2035. Dave, Rita Mae, and the colony are a part of a Species Survival Plan that aims to tackle the conservation challenges the species face.

Visitors can come to see the colony at Penguin Point from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

