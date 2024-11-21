Your tire pressure light could come on Thursday morning as temperatures tumble

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures predicted to fall overnight, you may find your tire pressure light coming on Thursday morning.

Channel 11 talked to Smiley’s Wholesale Tire Company where the line was out the door on Wednesday with people getting ready for incoming snow.

Store manager Zach Ratliff explained the type of tire you get for the winter depends on where and when you plan to drive.

“So there’s three categories of tire, so you have an all-season tire, a winter tire and an all-weather tire. Today the majority of our business is a winter tire which stays super soft and flexible under 45 degrees,” Ratliff explained.

AAA advises drivers to check fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper blades to prepare for the winter.

