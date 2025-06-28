Youth leader calls for peace after 2 teens are shot, killed in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — The scene was clear on Shaw Alley less than 24 hours after two teens were killed in broad daylight. Now, a youth leader is speaking out about how the violence needs to stop.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Two teens killed in Pitcairn double shooting identified

Charles Palmer is a Youth Leader at the Assembly of God Church. He said, “You get concerned about it and are like, ‘wow that really happened.’ Then you react to it. That’s what we do.”

He helps with youth outreach at the church. The building sits across the street from where 16-year-old Isiah McCarthy and 16-year-old Tyrant Sutton were shot and killed Thursday afternoon in broad daylight.

>>> PHOTOS: Police investigate deadly double shooting in Pitcairn

“They don’t know how to release it. They don’t know what to do,” said Palmer. “They don’t know how to control that anger. They just don’t know what to do.”

Sutton played football for Clairton City Schools. According to his stats on MaxPreps, he wore the number 14 and played on both sides of the ball. School officials tell Channel 11 that both teens were students at Clairton for a time.

The Superintendent released a statement saying:

“Although this tragic incident occurred outside our immediate community, the loss of one of our students and a former student to gun violence deeply impacts us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones as we all grieve this devastating loss together.”

County Police say they have the individuals involved accounted for but stopped short of using the words suspects or arrested.

Charles Palmer said now is a time for mourning and to make sure the community’s taken care of. “It’s disappointing, but at this church, we are trained for that. So, when we found out who the family is. Who they are, where they live…if they want to speak with us, they can. "

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group