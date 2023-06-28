Zappala accepts Republican nomination for Allegheny County DA

Stephen Zappala has officially accepted the Republican nomination for Allegheny County district attorney.

Zappala, who has been the county’s DA since 1998, lost to Democrat Matt Dugan in the primary. The county’s chief public defender won with almost 56% of the vote.

Zappala spoke to Channel 11 about what he considered missteps in his campaign.

“Quite frankly, I think that was the biggest mistake we made to this point being district attorney: we have not talked about everything that has crossed our desk and come through that office and that has changed this community,” he said at the time.

No Republicans ran for DA in the primary, but Zappala received almost 9,700 write-in votes on the GOP ballot.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group