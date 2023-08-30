Man appears in court after allegedly threatening federal jury in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH — A self-proclaimed white supremacist appeared in court on criminal charges related to his alleged obstruction and witness tampering in the federal trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, was taken into custody earlier this month.

According to the Department of Justice, this morning, a judge heard testimony about Lloyd’s alleged criminal conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Lloyd made online comments about the federal hate crimes trial of Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter. Lloyd, a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a white supremacy movement, made threatening social media posts, website comments, and emails toward the jury and witnesses during the trial. Federal agents say he was calling on the jury to “free Bowers.” He’s also accused of posting the identity of a witness online to a page labeled “enemies.”

Lloyd was indicted on Aug. 29 on charges of obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce and witness tampering. He faces up to ten years in prison for the obstruction charge, up to five years for the threats charge, and up to 20 in prison for the tampering charge.

Lloyd’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 31.

The FBI is investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group