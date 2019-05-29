0 Man bitten by bat hiding in his iPad case

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. - A New Hampshire man got a big surprise last week when he was bitten by a bat inside his home. The little creature seemed to have found a hiding spot inside the man's iPad case.

Roy Syvertson, 86, sat down in his living room to look at his iPad, "I always do the same thing. I just open it up like that and flip it around and then I usually put it in between my legs like that."

TRENDING NOW:

An hour later, as he was closing his iPad he felt something on his finger, "I felt something. It felt like a little bee sting. And I looked and the bat was coming out of here, between the cover and the back of the pad."

Reacting fast, Syvertson pressed down on the cover to keep the bat from flying away.

"Then I got up and, still squeezing it which I'm sure he wasn't happy about, and I took him outside. When I got up in the morning he was still there. And I thought he was all right," Syvertson told WMUR.

Later that night he found the bat had died, "Then I knew I might have a problem."

Fearing the bat had rabies, Syvertson went to the hospital and immediately started rabies treatments.

Later Syvertson learned that the bat did have rabies, "It was good thing I didn't decide to cuddle him a little bit."

Syvertson said he feels fine, but he hopes this will help educate others about rabies.

As for how the bat got into his house, "It will remain a mystery. And my joke of he probably knew my password is not going to last forever. That won't be funny for a long time."



CNN/WMUR