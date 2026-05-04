Man convicted for deadly shooting during robbery in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A North Versailles man was convicted of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills in 2025.

Jerome Thompson, 45, was convicted on April 30. Along with second-degree murder, he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Thompson was convicted of the death of Conrad Rozier, who was found shot in the chest along East Hills Drive on Feb. 18, 2025. Evidence of a robbery was found at the scene.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Investigators say they were able to link Thompson to the scene through surveillance video, license plate readers and cellphone records.

Thompson is expected to be sentenced in July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group