  • Man dies in house fire after he goes back to save dog

    Updated:

    ORLAND, Maine - Authorities in Orland say a man died in a house fire Monday night after going back in to try to save his dog.

    Sam Crawford, 40, had escaped the home along with his two young daughters and two other people. But he returned to the burning building to look for his pet.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Firefighters found his body in the basement. They have not found the dog.

    Investigators believe the fire was started by a space heater in the home's garage.
     

     
     

    CNN/WABI

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories