Man gets entire Delta flight to himself, chronicles trip

If you have flown recently, you know how crowded commercial flights can be.
That's why Vincent Peone's experience is so unusual.
The director and cinematographer was the only passenger on his flight from Aspen, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Peone chronicled the unique experience on his cellphone.
After boarding the plane, Peone was personally greeted by the captain.
He also filmed service personnel loading sandbags into the cargo hold of the plane to make up for the lack of passengers.
The flight attendant's welcome announcement was also modified for the unusual situation.
"Good evening, Vincent, and welcome aboard," she said.
Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv— vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019
