0 Man steals bras during open house

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are looking for a man who stole expensive bras from a home in California. The man was partially caught on security camera during an open house.

It started out as a typical client interaction at an open house, but ended in one of the most bizarre ways possible. The agent lets the man tour the house and shuts the door as he goes outside. The man then walked out of the camera's view to take a look at one of the bedrooms.

When he comes back into view of the camera, officers say there is a noticeable bulge by his stomach and it looks like he just stuffed something underneath his shirt.

"This is a peculiar case and that's why I think it's important for people to know the ramifications of inviting unknown people to their homes," Officer Michael Haobsh of the San Mateo Police Department told KPIX.

Haobsch says the man stole 5 bras, and those are the only items he left with. The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who this man is and help them solve this case. "We don't know what the mindset of this man is and that's why it's important for us to find out why he walked into this house. If he stole these bras. And we should probably take a look at his background, too," said Haobsh.

Police are asking for help in identifying the man. He is described as an Asian male between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build.



CNN/KPIX