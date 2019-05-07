Massive dust storm plunges Australian town into darkness

MILDURA, Australia - A massive dust storm covered an Australian town Tuesday and plunged it into darkness as it rolled through.
A time-lapse video showed the storm quickly dimming the skies.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after search of home considered suspect in woman's disappearance
- President Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner
- Changes made to some turn signals in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Arrivals for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Andrew Thomas, who filmed the footage, said the storm lingered for about an hour before moving on, and the skies became clear again.
The local state Bureau of Meteorology said wind gusts reached up to 54 mph as the storm blew past several towns.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}