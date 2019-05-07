  • Massive dust storm plunges Australian town into darkness

    Updated:

    MILDURA, Australia - A massive dust storm covered an Australian town Tuesday and plunged it into darkness as it rolled through.

    A time-lapse video showed the storm quickly dimming the skies.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Andrew Thomas, who filmed the footage, said the storm lingered for about an hour before moving on, and the skies became clear again.

    The local state Bureau of Meteorology said wind gusts reached up to 54 mph as the storm blew past several towns.
     

     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories