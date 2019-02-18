  • Monday is National Drink Wine Day

    Raise a glass! Monday is National Drink Wine Day.

    According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of the drink and it's a great excuse to have some delicious vino.

    Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion and relationships.  

    Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, and enhance food and life, in moderation, of course.

