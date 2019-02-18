Raise a glass! Monday is National Drink Wine Day.
According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of the drink and it's a great excuse to have some delicious vino.
Related Headlines
Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion and relationships.
Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, and enhance food and life, in moderation, of course.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police seek person of interest in connection with disappearance of 27-year-old woman
- ‘The Golden Girls'-themed nostalgic cruise setting sail in 2020
- Country singer Miranda Lambert allegedly dumps plate on woman in steakhouse altercation
- VIDEO: Customers Continue To Line Up As A&W Restaurant Burns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}