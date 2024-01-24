HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new report by the American Lung Association shows most tobacco prevention programs in Pennsylvania are failing

“People are still being exposed to cancerous toxins and materials, said Aimee VanCleave, Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association of Pennsylvania.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every five deaths in the U.S. is caused by tobacco.

Pennsylvania received three Fs and two Ds in the annual State of Tobacco report which focused on five categories including state funding for tobacco prevention programs and state taxes.

“We’ve seen proven polices that show that if you tax tobacco products at certain rates, it acts as a deterrent,” VanCleave said.

The American Lung Association says that more money designation for prevention could help decrease healthcare funding and reach more people in rural communities and youth.

The organization believes taking flavored tobacco products off the market is paramount to that mission.

“When we’re looking at things like Razzle Berry Pop there’s no question that’s marketed towards children,” VanCleave said.

Pennsylvania also got a D in access to treatments and smoke-free air in workplaces, which is an ongoing discussion at the State Capitol.

“There are no policies right now in Pennsylvania that say you shouldn’t use electronic products indoors,” VanCleave said. “We have an opportunity in the legislature to change that.

The American Lung Association says it is a chance to closed Clean Indoor Air Act loopholes.

“15,000 people who are employed in casinos across the Commonwealth who are breathing secondhand smoke in their workplaces – we have an opportunity to change that for them too,” VanCleave said.

You can read more about House Hill 1657, which aims to amend the Clean Indoor Air Act, by clicking here.

