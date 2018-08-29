Mother of Parkland victim wins school board seat

MIAMI, Florida - The mother of a teen killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February won a seat on the Broward County school board Tuesday.
Lori Alhadeff is a former teacher who decided to run for the office after her daughter Alyssa was killed.
The tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kicked off a wave of political activism led primarily by students Emma Gonzales and David Hogg.
They called on national and local leaders to enact stricter laws on firearms.
Alhadeff ran for the school board that oversees Stoneman Douglas as a tribute to Alyssa.
She promised to bring more transparency and accountability to the school system.
"The death of my daughter on February 14th had empowered me to want to run for school change. In order for me to make change and make sure it happens, I need to have a seat at the table and have a vote. And I'm so excited to have won, to be the next school board member, to be able to make sure what happened to my daughter doesn't happen to any other children and that we make our schools safe in order for our children to receive a quality education," said Alhadeff.
Ryan Petty, who also lost his daughter in the shooting and ran for a school board seat, did not win his bid.
