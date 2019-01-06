'Trafficking at its worst': Texas teacher accused of trying to traffic child in Morocco

MEXIA, Texas - A Texas middle school teacher has been arrested after police say she tried to traffic a child online to multiple men in Morocco.
Amber Parker, 37, was arrested Wednesday. She is an eighth-grade teacher at Mexia Independent School District, according to the district's website. Mexia is a town of 8,000 residents located about 85 miles south of Dallas.
Parker had been trying to sell a young female relative to men in Morocco for sex, according to a statement from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said they found online communication between Parker and the men in which she sent the men pictures of the girl and negotiated with them about the girl's price, reported The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 killed, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Nearly 2,000 lose gas in Washington Co.; could be days before it's restored
- VIDEO: Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at California bowling alley
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police say Parker traveled alone Jan. 1 to Morocco to try to broker the deal.
Authorities had been investigating Parker "for months" after some of her family members tipped off law enforcement, McNamara said.
“Family members got wind that Parker was going to try to lure this girl to Morocco,” McClennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Waco Tribune. “It is a dastardly story, and it is trafficking at its worst.”
Mexia ISD placed Parker on administrative leave Wednesday, the Waco Tribune reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}