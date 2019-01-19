1 skier dead, 1 in critical condition after Taos Ski Valley avalanche

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M. - One man is dead and another critically injured after both were buried by an avalanche Thursday at a New Mexico ski resort.
The deceased man has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti, of Massachusetts.
Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley ski resort, confirmed that two men had been rescued from the avalanche that happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the resort near Kachina Peak in northern New Mexico, Weather.com reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- State of emergency declared in Pennsylvania ahead of weekend storm
- WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain
- 5-year-old girl abducted, assaulted outside elementary school to lure sister into fight, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Eurasian Eagle Owl chick debuts
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Later Thursday, Holy Cross Hospital CEO Bill Patten confirmed Zonghetti had died.
The second man was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he’s being treated for injuries. He’s listed in critical condition, though his name hasn’t been released, KOAT-TV reported.
Taos Ski Valley reportedly conducted an exhaustive search and confirmed there weren’t any additional victims, KOAT-TV reported.
It’s not clear what caused the avalanche, which Stagg said are rare at the resort. He said the mountains ski patrol team had detonated explosives in the area where the avalanche occurred early Thursday morning, as they do every morning to prevent avalanches.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}