14 elementary school students treated after eating possible marijuana-laced gummy bears

CLEVELAND - More than a dozen elementary school students in Cleveland were treated Monday afternoon for eating gummy bears possibly laced with marijuana, according to news reports.
The 14 students, between the ages of 5 and 9 years old, attend Anton Grdina School and shared the gummy bears during lunch, WOIO-TV reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Code Orange air quality alert issued for much of western Pennsylvania
- ‘Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- Mother, boyfriend sentenced to jail for attacking teacher with brick
- VIDEO: Oakmont Bakery moves to new location Tuesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Paramedics were called to the school around 2 p.m. and transported the children to a local children’s hospital, where all were listed in stable condition later Monday.
The school issued a statement on the incident, saying it called emergency workers “as a precaution,” according to WOIO.
“The precaution was taken because the packing of the candy was not recognizable to school staff.”
School officials said they have not yet received a police report on the suspicious candy and what it may have contained.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}