  • 14 elementary school students treated after eating possible marijuana-laced gummy bears

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CLEVELAND - More than a dozen elementary school students in Cleveland were treated Monday afternoon for eating gummy bears possibly laced with marijuana, according to news reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The 14 students, between the ages of 5 and 9 years old, attend Anton Grdina School and shared the gummy bears during lunch, WOIO-TV reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Paramedics were called to the school around 2 p.m. and transported the children to a local children’s hospital, where all were listed in stable condition later Monday.

    The school issued a statement on the incident, saying it called emergency workers “as a precaution,” according to WOIO.

    “The precaution was taken because the packing of the candy was not recognizable to school staff.”

    School officials said they have not yet received a police report on the suspicious candy and what it may have contained. 

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories