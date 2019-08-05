About 23,000 Super Jumper Trampolines are being recalled after 97 reports of the legs breaking off, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall affects Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, in addition to 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures that were sold without reinforcement clamps.
The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock from November 2011 through June 2019.
Four minor injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.
People are being told to immediately stop using the trampolines and to contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit.
CLICK HERE for more information about the recall.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mayor Peduto increases security after death threat over gun control laws
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}