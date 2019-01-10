80-year-old twins celebrate birthday with 103-year-old mom

BRUNSWICK, Maine - Reaching your 80th birthday is a big milestone. Celebrating it with your twin sister is doubly special. Sharing it with your 103-year-old mother is extra special.
David Mosher and his twin, Winnie Mosher Merrill, got together for their birthday Friday with their mom, Helen Mosher, News Center Maine reported.
The trio got together at Sunnybrook Senior Village in Brunswick, where Helen prayed before the celebratory lunch.
The family matriarch has 79 descendants and still worries about her children, News Center Maine reported.
Helen Mosher is a baseball fan and loves keeping a scorecard while she watches games on television. She said her favorite player is “that handsome” Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox, News Center Maine reported.
