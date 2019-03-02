Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility for stress-related relapse

LOS ANGELES - Actress Amanda Bynes is reportedly getting treatment at a Los Angeles-area rehab center after suffering a relapse.
The 32-year-old former child star, known for movies like “She’s The Man” and “Easy A,” checked into the facility in January “following a number of troubling months,” Page Six reported.
In a November 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes opened up about her previous mental health and drug problems, including her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her abuse of Adderall. At the time of the interview, Bynes said she was four years sober and was studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.
Bynes was reportedly continuing her studies and began auditioning for acting roles again when she began to relapse.
“We're told the pressure of being back in the public eye, plus auditioning in Hollywood again ... was just too much, too soon for Amanda,” TMZ reported.
Bynes remains under a conservatorship started by her parents, but it’s reportedly been overseen by a mental health specialist since 2014, according to TMZ.
Multiple sources reported not being able to reach Bynes for contact.
