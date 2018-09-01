  • Ariana Grande performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral, some remark about short dress in church

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DETROIT - Ariana Grande once again performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the home-going service for Aretha Franklin.

    Although she wore a leather-looking number with thigh-high boots on “The Tonight Show” Aug. 17, Grande opted for a short black dress and pointed-toe heels at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

    She sounded just as good as she did on the late-night talk show, but her dress got many talking on Twitter. Some remarked that was inappropriate for the event.

    Others noted that former President Bill Clinton appeared to pay special attention to the performance.

    Feedback seemed generally positive at the church, however. After the performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who officiated the service, praised her performance and joked that he initially thought Grande was a fast-food menu item.

    “When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought it was something new on Taco Bell,”  Ellis said.

     
     

