Brooklyn truck driver wins $298M Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK - A truck driver from Brooklyn, New York, claimed a $298.3 million Powerball jackpot Friday, WABC reported.
David Johnson, 56, won the Dec. 26 drawing and decided to take a lump sum of $180,227,500, according a statement from the New York Lottery. After taxes, Johnson will net $114,091,248, lottery officials said.
He also decided to retire.
“I quit right away,” Johnson told WPIX. “Right away, no delay."
Johnson bought the winning ticket for $5. He said he did not realize he had won until a co-worker mentioned the winner came from the gas station across the street from where they worked.
"He said 'Dave, somebody won the Powerball at the gas station,' and I turned to him and said, 'Nah, that’s not me, man, that’s not my luck,' Johnson told WPIX.
Johnson still waited two days before taking the ticket to the store on his way to work, WABC reported.
"I went to the store and gave the ticket to the clerk to check,” Johnson told the television station. “He scanned it and said 'Congratulations,' I needed to see it for myself, so I scanned and saw it read BIG WINNER.”
“I can’t even eat. I start and can’t finish my food. I’m happy with joy inside,” Johnson, a native of Jamaica, told lottery officials.
Johnson has hired an attorney to help him invest the money, but he is also going to have some fun, too.
Johnson said he will buy the red Porsche he has always wanted, “So everyone can see me when I drive on the street," WABC reported.
