Disney buys up 900+ acres of land south of Walt Disney World

Disney is up to something. The question is: What?
Property records show the company purchased 965 acres of land southeast of Celebration. The land is the site of B.K. Ranch and sits less than 10 miles away from Walt Disney World.
The $23 million purchase was finalized on Thursday, records show.
The newly purchased land sits just north of the small neighborhood that is Intercession City, Old Tampa Highway and Orange Blossom Trail. SunRail's Poinciana station is not far.
Until Disney bought the land, the master plan for the property called for 3,000 homes and nearly 400,000 square feet of commercial and office space.
WFTV reached out to Disney, but the company would not reveal its plans for the land.
While plans remain a secret, the company is in the middle of a building boom at nearby Walt Disney World, which over the next three years will see new rides, expanded theme parks, new resort hotels, and a new transportation system.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted Toy Story Land this summer and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019. The park also has at least four other Disney-owned hotels coming in the next few years, including an immersive "Star Wars"-themed resort, a nature-themed resort, a major expansion to Disney's Coronado Resort, and the new Riviera Resort. Marriott is also planning to build The Cove, a new addition to its Swan and Dolphin resorts.
Disney is also planning to unveil its Skyliner gondola system in 2019. Two new roller coasters -- a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster at Epcot, and a "TRON" roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, should arrive in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.
