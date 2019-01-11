Disneyland Resorts raise ticket prices to $149 for one-day ticket on peak days

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resorts increased ticket prices an average 8 percent, effective Sunday at its Anaheim theme park.
The price of an adult ticket for a one-day pass on peak days at the park has increased from $43 in 2000 to $149 in 2019, according to the Orange County Register.
In an interview with the newspaper, industry expert Dennis Speigel said park officials can continue to increase prices as long as the market will bear it.
“There hasn’t been any real kickback from the marketplace,” Speigel said.
“People still enjoy theme parks, and they want to go. They realize the entertainment value, and they keep coming,” he said.
Disneyland ticket prices for a single adult now range from a value admission ticket at $104 to a regular, one-day admission at $129 to a peak-time ticket price of $149.
Disneyland spokesperson Liz Jaeger told the Orange County Register that the park uses ticket pricing to manage attendance and urge visitors to take advantage of the park at slower times during the year.
“We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offering to meet their needs, while helping us spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience,” Jaeger said.
The price increase comes as Disneyland prepares to open the new, 14-acre “Star Wars” land next summer.
