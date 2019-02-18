Dollar General's Baby Gripe Water for babies, adults recalled over possible choking hazard

MASSENA, N.Y. - An herbal supplement used to relieve “stomach discomfort” is under recall over a potential choking hazard due to an undissolved ingredient, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts for infants and adults is manufactured by Kingston Pharma and sold at Dollar General stores.
While the FDA press release on the recall said “use of the product should not be considered hazardous,” it then states that using Baby Gripe Water “could result in difficulty swallowing.”
So far, there’s been one report of a 1-week-old baby having difficulty swallowing the supplement and three complaints over the undissolved citrus flavonoid, the FDA said.
Kingston Pharma, LLC Issues Recall of All Lots of “DG™ Baby Gripe Water Due to Undissolved Ingredient, Citrus Flavonoid - https://t.co/SY4HkTLQM3 pic.twitter.com/5skUcIRiMt— usrecallnews (@USRecallNews) February 17, 2019
-The product is administered orally to babies and adults
-It is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles
-It has white plastic caps with safety seals with an oral syringe
-The UPC code for recalled bottles is 8 5495400246 3
Consumers who experience any problems are urged to call their doctors.
Return the Baby Gripe Water product to the Dollar General store where purchased or call the company at 844-724-7347 to report any adverse reactions or problems with the supplement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police seek person of interest in connection with disappearance of 27-year-old woman
- Customers continue to line up as restaurant burns
- Country singer Miranda Lambert allegedly dumps plate on woman in steakhouse altercation
- VIDEO: Quick-moving system to bring wintry mix Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}