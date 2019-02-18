  • Dollar General's Baby Gripe Water for babies, adults recalled over possible choking hazard

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MASSENA, N.Y. - An herbal supplement used to relieve “stomach discomfort” is under recall over a potential choking hazard due to an undissolved ingredient, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

    Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts for infants and adults is manufactured by Kingston Pharma and sold at Dollar General stores.

    While the FDA press release on the recall said “use of the product should not be considered hazardous,” it then states that using Baby Gripe Water “could result in difficulty swallowing.”

    So far, there’s been one report of a 1-week-old baby having difficulty swallowing the supplement and three complaints over the undissolved citrus flavonoid, the FDA said.

    -The product is administered orally to babies and adults

    -It is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles

    -It has white plastic caps with safety seals with an oral syringe

    -The UPC code for recalled bottles is 8 5495400246 3

    Consumers who experience any problems are urged to call their doctors.

    Return the Baby Gripe Water product to the Dollar General store where purchased or call the company at 844-724-7347 to report any adverse reactions or problems with the supplement.

