President Donald Trump, Melania Trump pose in official White House Christmas portrait

    WASHINGTON - The White House has released the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

    The image was taken Saturday in the Cross Hall on the first floor of the White House. Andrea Hanks snapped the photo, which shows 45 in a tuxedo and Melania Trump in a form-hugging white sequined long-sleeve dress.

    President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen in their Official Christmas Portrait on Saturday, December 15, 2018, in the Cross Hall of the White House.
    Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence also shared their official portrait. The Myles Cullen photo was taken Dec. 8 at the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

