President Donald Trump, Melania Trump pose in official White House Christmas portrait

WASHINGTON - The White House has released the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
The image was taken Saturday in the Cross Hall on the first floor of the White House. Andrea Hanks snapped the photo, which shows 45 in a tuxedo and Melania Trump in a form-hugging white sequined long-sleeve dress.
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence also shared their official portrait. The Myles Cullen photo was taken Dec. 8 at the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.
We wish you a very Merry Christmas! The @VP and I took our official 2018 Christmas portrait on Saturday, December 8, at the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen) pic.twitter.com/Lo72EfA3jI— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 18, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- 6 Pittsburgh Steelers named to AFC Pro Bowl team
- Police investigating second attempted child luring by man wearing Santa suit
- VIDEO: Man hit with rock and robbed while walking his dog
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}