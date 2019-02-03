Federal agents find tunnel near border fence in Texas

HIDALGO, Texas - Federal border patrol agents discovered a tunnel dug near a border fence in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, KENS reported.
The tunnel was found on the American side of the U.S-Mexico border near the city of Hidalgo, the television station reported.
The nearly 60-foot long tunnel was difficult to see because it was at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment at the Rio Grande, KTRK reported.
"You've seen them on the news in Arizona and New Mexico and stuff like that," Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3 General Manager Orthal Brand Jr. told KRGV. "I've never seen one in the Valley. That's the first one I've seen that's in our backyard."
Brand took several photos of the tunnel, KENS reported. He said the tunnel is approximately 1,500 feet from a water pump station and was discovered by Riverine Border Patrol nearly a month ago, the television station reported.
“It has 4-by-4 in plywood both sides at the top, and 4-by-4 two to three feet apart all the way in,” Brand told the television station.
