0 Fiance of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth arrested on suspicion of murder

Authorities on Friday arrested the fiance of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth on suspicion of murder.

Patrick Frazee, 32, was accused of killing Berreth, 29, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at a grocery store in Woodland Park. Authorities arrested him just after 7 a.m. Friday and prosecutors said they planned to file formal charges against him within 10 days.

Jail records showed Frazee was booked into Teller County Jail just before 8 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in surveillance footage at a Woodland Park grocery store, authorities said earlier this month. Her employer said she sent a text message Nov. 25 saying she would be not be coming to work that week, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said her phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, the same day.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young, however, said authorities found evidence at Berreth’s home that indicated she had been killed there, the Denver Post reported.

De Young said at a news conference Friday that her body has not been found.

“Sadly, we do not believe Kelsey is alive,” he said.

Frazee and Berreth were parents of a 1-year-old child, Kaley. De Young said Friday the child was in protective custody with plans to reunite her with her mother’s family.

Frazee had told police he last saw Berreth when he picked up their daughter on Thanksgiving, KDVR reported. According to the news station, Frazee was the last known person to see Berreth alive.

Authorities launched an investigation on Dec. 2 after Berreth’s mother called to report her daughter’s disappearance, KDVR reported.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character,” Cheryl Berreth said Dec. 10 at a news conference. “Kelsey loves her God. She loves her family and friends and she loves her job. She’s reliable, considerate and honest.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

