Florida man drowns when wheelchair falls into pool, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 68-year-old Florida man drowned Monday when his wheelchair fell into a backyard pool, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said Terry Chambers was found unresponsive at 4:30 p.m. after falling into the pool at a Palm Harbor home, the newspaper reported.

    Chambers’ wife, Judy Burns, 64, and a caretaker, Steve Miller, 61, were at the residence at the time of the incident but were unable to revive him, the Times reported.

    Paramedics attempted several lifesaving efforts before Chambers was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they did not consider Chambers’ death suspicious, the newspaper reported.

