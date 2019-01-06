Get paid $130K to live in, run San Francisco lighthouse

SAN FRANCISCO - Ever dreamed of living in a lighthouse on an island?
There is an opening. New operators are needed to run the East Brother Light Station, which sits on an island in a straight separating San Pablo and San Francisco bays.
The Californian, Victorian light station was built in 1874 and converted into a five-room bed-and-breakfast in 1979.
The operators would be paid $130,000 a year with the opportunity to make more, officials said.
“If they work hard to market and book the inn and operate efficiently, there is potentially more income for them,” Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, who is also president of the nonprofit that oversees the light station, told the San Francisco Chronicle.
The right candidate is expected to know what it takes to keep the lights on, including having a valid Coast Guard-issued captain’s license, as they have to ferry travelers back and forth to the 0.7-acre island.
Current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker hand over the keys to the inn in April.
