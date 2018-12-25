Good Samaritan decorates Christmas tree for woman whose 3 children have cancer

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Tennessee family is thankful to spend Christmas Eve at home instead of in a hospital this year.
Elnora Lee’s three children are battling cancer, Fox13Memphis.com reported.
Her Christmas was made extra special when a good Samaritan surprised them with a good deed.
Usually Lee doesn’t have time to decorate her home for Christmas because she is taking her kids to the doctor or trying to put food on the table.
But this year, she has a huge tree fully decorated by a good Samaritan. On Christmas Eve, she got to meet the person for the first time.
“It really made my night, my year,” said Lee. “It let me know that God had not forgotten about us.”
Lee usually spends the holidays in the hospital with her three girls. All of them are battling cancerous tumors.
“It’s the simple things for me. I think people think about cars, hoverboards,” said Lee. “All I’m doing is trying to live and eat.”
The tree was decorated by business owner Tiffany Harmon, who wanted to help a family in need.
“It was a great experience. It was very heartwarming, as well, to do something of this magnitude for someone,” Harmon told Fox13Memphis.com.
Harmon said just seeing the look on the faces of family members is the best Christmas gift she could ever receive.
