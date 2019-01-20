Grieving Atlanta mom says son's ghost appeared on home security cam triggering alert

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman, still grieving the drug-related death of her son in 2016, said a ghostly figure in her kitchen triggered an alert on her phone and was clearly visible in video from the home’s Nest security camera.
Jennifer Hodge, 57, said in a post on social media that she was watching TV in her bedroom with her 21-year-old daughter last week when an intruder alert sounded on her phone.
When the pair looked at the video, they said they saw a male figure dressed in what appeared to be pajamas that looked just like Hodge’s 23-year-old son, who died two years ago of a drug overdose.
“For everyone who knows what my son looks like, they know that this looks just like him beard and all!” Hodge said in the post.
Hodge said, while she was shocked at seeing the eerie image, she was also comforted by the thought that her son is at peace.
“We have no clue what to think about all of this, but so happy to be able to know my beautiful boy is always with us!” she said.
Hodge told at least one news organization that she has never seen a ghost before and has not seen one since.
