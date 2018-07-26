One of Hungry-Man’s frozen microwaveable dinners has been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination from whey powder.
STORY: Salmonella: Signs and symptoms of infection
Related Headlines
Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by its supplier that the whey powder -- recalled by Associated Milk Producers, Inc. -- was used as an ingredient in ranch dressing seasoning, which was “incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.”
The 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label have a best buy date of 9/6/19.
The products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They have establishment numbers “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.
Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, young son unresponsive when pulled from house fire
- Thomas Town to debut at Kennywood Friday
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown arrives at Steelers training camp in helicopter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}