0 ‘I respect him,' student in viral video of encounter with Native American says

The high school student who was seen in a viral video showing an apparent confrontation with a Native American activist told the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie he was not “disrespectful.”

Nick Sandmann was seen in the video wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while appearing to grin close to the face of Nathan Phillips, who sang and played a drum during an Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

“As far as standing there, I had every right to do so,” Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, told Guthrie of the incident. “My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I'd like to talk to him.”

“As far as standing there, I had every right to do so. My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I’d like to talk to him...But I can't say that I'm sorry for listening to him and standing there.” Nick Sandmann on if he owes anyone an apology pic.twitter.com/iiVqPtltjf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

Sandmann shared his account of what happened in a previously released prepared statement, which said the encounter occurred after another incident which was not shown in the initial video clip.

“Our chants were loud because we wanted to drown out the hateful comments that were being shouted at us by the protestors,” the statement said.

“They started shouting a bunch of homophobic, racist, derogatory comments at us.” Nick Sandmann describes what happened when he and his classmates converged with five Hebrew Israelites pic.twitter.com/lTeaRRuXQf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

Sandmann’s statement indicated he “never interacted” with Phillips and he “was startled and confused as to why he had approached me.”

“In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing,” Sandmann told Guthrie.

“In that moment, he’s looking at you – you’re looking at him – what’s going through your mind?” -@savannahguthrie



“I wanted the situation to die down. And I just wish he would’ve walked away.” -Nick Sandmann pic.twitter.com/JRhecZAGLv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

“If he wanted to walk past me, I would’ve let him go.” Nick Sandmann says about Nathan Phillips pic.twitter.com/wBZnuJwxSU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

