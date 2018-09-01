Meteorologist at West Virginia TV station accused of fracturing news anchor's skull

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - There probably was not much happy talk by news anchors at a West Virginia television station this week.
A meteorologist at WSAZ in Charleston was charged with misdemeanor battery of a co-worker on Aug. 26, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
Chelsea Ambriz, 26, of Huntington, was charged after an alleged altercation at a Charleston bar with news anchor Erica Bivens, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
We dressed for #KyOaks today with our Pink! @ericabivens #thinkpink #stargazerlily pic.twitter.com/QUPViN4eHS— Chelsea Ambriz (@WSAZChelseaWX) May 5, 2018
Bivens reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum and skull fracture when Ambriz allegedly shoved her down, according to the complaint.
The co-workers tangled at a bar in Charleston after Bivens thought Ambriz was making overtures toward her husband, FTVLive reported, citing a police report. She confronted Ambriz, who became angry and allegedly shoved Bivens, the report said.
In a tweet, Bivens said she was waiting on clearance from doctors before returning to work and thanked viewers “for the kind words and support.”
Just wanted to update you all, I am at home recovering from a fractured skull and ruptured eardrum. I'm waiting on the doctors to clear me so I can get back to work. Thank you so much for the kind words and support ❤— ericabivens (@ericabivens) August 31, 2018
Ambriz will appear in court Sept. 21.
