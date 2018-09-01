  • Meteorologist at West Virginia TV station accused of fracturing news anchor's skull

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. - There probably was not much happy talk by news anchors at a West Virginia television station this week.

    A meteorologist at WSAZ in Charleston was charged with misdemeanor battery of a co-worker on Aug. 26, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

    Chelsea Ambriz, 26, of Huntington, was charged after an alleged altercation at a Charleston bar with news anchor Erica Bivens, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.

    Bivens reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum and skull fracture when Ambriz allegedly shoved her down, according to the complaint.

    The co-workers tangled at a bar in Charleston after Bivens thought Ambriz was making overtures toward her husband, FTVLive reported, citing a police report. She confronted Ambriz, who became angry and allegedly shoved Bivens, the report said.

    In a tweet, Bivens said she was waiting on clearance from doctors before returning to work and thanked viewers “for the kind words and support.”

    Ambriz will appear in court Sept. 21. 

     

