Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother throws 2 TD passes in emotional season opener

LISBON, Iowa. - The younger brother of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts decided to play in his high school football team’s season opener Friday, throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third in an emotional victory, The Des Moines Register reported.
Scott Tibbetts, a senior at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, started at quarterback against Lisbon, three days after his sister’s body was found in a rural cornfield. He led the Bears to a 35-24 victory and sealed the win by recovering a late onside kick, the Register reported.
In BGM-Brooklyn's first game of the season, Scott Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother, scored three touchdowns in the first half as BGM defeated Lisbon 35-24 pic.twitter.com/j8YqqqKgiX— KCRG (@KCRG) August 25, 2018
Players on the Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom squad wore “MT” patches on their uniforms and decals on their helmets, KCRG reported. Scott Tibbetts pointed skyward after throwing his first touchdown pass, which gave the Bears a 14-6 lead.
>> Mollie Tibbetts died from ‘multiple sharp force injuries’
Mollie Tibbetts, 20, a student at the University of Iowa, disappeared July 18 while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa. The suspect in her murder, Cristhain Rivera, a 24-year-old Mexico native, led police to Tibbetts’ body Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit. Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder.
>> Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts held on $5M bond
Funeral services for Mollie Tibbetts will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, according to her obituary listing provided on the Smith Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged with homicide after fentanyl allegedly found in toddler's sippy cup
- Skylights 2018: Week 0 high school football scores
- Ohio woman killed by her dog while having a seizure
- VIDEO: Woman taken to hospital after home invasion
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}