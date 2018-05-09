  • NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division

    NEW YORK (AP) - NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Matt Lauer's firing that it doesn't believe there is a culture of sexual harassment in its news division.

    The network says that more needs to be done to ensure employees know how to report complaints about misconduct and not fear retaliation. To that end, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday that he's creating a way for employees to make such complaints to a figure outside the company.

    Lauer, the former "Today" show host, was fired in November after it was found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with another NBC employee. Three additional women subsequently made complaints about Lauer.

    NBC has received some criticism for not allowing outside investigators to look into its workplace culture.

