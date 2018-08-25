NOAA: Humpback whale killed by apparent ship strike

NEAH BAY, Wash. - A juvenile humpback whale was killed by an apparent ship strike in Washington state, NOAA Fisheries public affairs officer Michael Milstein said Friday.
Milstein said the Makah Tribe's marine mammal biologist responded on Thursday to a reported dead whale near Neah Bay.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged with homicide after fentanyl allegedly found in toddler's sippy cup
- Skylights 2018: Week 0 high school football scores
- Ohio woman killed by her dog while having a seizure
- VIDEO: Woman taken to hospital after home invasion
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A necropsy on the whale was conducted by Cascadia Research Collective.
Officials with the collective determine the 31-foot juvenile whale was killed by an apparent ship strike.
More study will be conducted to understand the condition of the whale.
Milstein said the whale was within the usual fishing area of the Makah Tribe; the tribe may use the whale for subsistence.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}