  • Officials find 12 dogs fatally shot, beaten in woods

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana authorities said about a dozen dead dogs found last week in wooded area were shot or beaten to death, WAVE reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Two of the dogs were newborn puppies and were fatally beaten, authorities said. The others were killed with an air rifle, the television station reported.

    The dogs were found Feb. 28 near Columbia Township in southern Indiana. Three of them were adults -- an adult female pit bull, an adult female boxer and a female beagle mix that had recently given birth, WAVE reported. Officials also found nine puppies, two of which were several weeks old. The others were between four and five months old, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “It’s definitely something you can’t un-see,” Senior Animal Control Officer Michelle Acton told the television station. “You just wonder what was going through this person’s head to do something like this.”

    All of the animals appeared to be in healthy condition with no signs of abuse or malnutrition prior to their deaths, WAVE reported.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories