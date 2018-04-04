  • Pa. district attorney accused of helping drug dealers for sex, resigns

    By: MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press

    BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania district attorney is resigning after being accused of tipping off female drug dealers and giving them lenient treatment in exchange for sex.

    Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a courthouse news conference Wednesday that Bedford County District Attorney Bill Higgins manipulated women for sexual favors, calling it a betrayal of the community.

    Higgins faces 31 counts, including witness intimidation, official oppression and obstruction. He is out on bail.

    Higgins' defense attorney says he maintains his innocence and is raising questions about the credibility of the witnesses against his client. He says Higgins is "devastated."

    Higgins says in a written statement he's accused of conduct "unbecoming of a district attorney" and "unbecoming of a husband and father."

    The 43-year-old Republican was sworn into office in 2004.

