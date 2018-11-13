Perfect gift for Oreo lovers: Oreo Dunking Set

If you hate getting your fingers covered with that Oreo goo when dunking them in a glass of cold milk, then Walmart, and other stores, has the perfect Christmas gift for you -- the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set.
Created by the Frankford Candy company, it comes with two glass mugs, a holder for the cookies that clips on the mugs and a set of cookie tongs, according to Delish.
For all the Oreo fanatics out there... Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set! This comes with 3 Oreo pouches, Oreo mug, cookie cage, Oreo cookie tong, and Oreo napkins! You can get your very own at Riteaid! . . #oreo #oroes #oreocake #oreoaddict #oreoicecream #oreodunk #oreolover #oreolover #oreoshake #cookiesandmilk #milkandcookies #sanjosefoodie #bayareafoodie #bayareafoodies #kitkat #nutella #kitkats #snackbetch
The set can be found at retailers like Rite Aid and Walmart. It’s sold out on Walmart’s online store, but you can get an in-stock alert when the store gets more.
