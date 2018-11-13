  • Perfect gift for Oreo lovers: Oreo Dunking Set

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you hate getting your fingers covered with that Oreo goo when dunking them in a glass of cold milk, then Walmart, and other stores, has the perfect Christmas gift for you -- the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set. 

    Created by the Frankford Candy company, it comes with two glass mugs, a holder for the cookies that clips on the mugs and a set of cookie tongs, according to Delish.

    The set can be found at retailers like Rite Aid and Walmart. It’s sold out on Walmart’s online store, but you can get an in-stock alert when the store gets more.

