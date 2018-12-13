  • Police called for noise complaint, end up playing video games

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Video games can get heated, and loud, when a group of friends get together to play. And it can get so loud to some that the police are called in. 

    That’s what recently happened during a game of “Super Smash Bros,” Yahoo News reported

    Jovante M. Williams said someone complained that his buddies were too loud and called police. 

    Williams told Yahoo News that they didn’t want to bother anyone, so they were playing on mute. 

    Police confirmed that they weren’t breaking any noise level rules and asked what they were playing and they told them “Super Smash Bros.”

    That’s when the group of guys asked the officers if they wanted to try their hands at the game, Williams said

    One of the officers actually played the game as Pikachu, and the cops actually knew how to play pretty well, Williams said.

    When cops were called to a noise complaint, the guys who were playing "Super Smash Bros." asked them if they wanted to play, too.
    Courtesy: Jovante M. Williams

     
     

