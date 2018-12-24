  • Police: Man wielding hatchet accused of hitting office worker

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Police on Wednesday arrested a hatchet-wielding suspect accused of clobbering an office worker in downtown Portland, authorities said.

    Nathan J. Shrader, 35, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, the newspaper reported. 

    The man who was injured in the 7:45 a.m. incident did not require medical attention, KPTV reported. He works in the Standard Insurance Center, the television station reported.

    The man’s attacker had left the scene when police arrived, but Shrader was found a short time later and arrested, the Oregonian reported. Police said they also recovered the hatchet, according to the newspaper..

