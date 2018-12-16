Police searching for ‘Grinch' who stole Christmas decorations

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman caught on home surveillance video stealing Christmas decorations.
The woman is seen getting out of a light colored Volkswagen Dec. 14 and taking decorations from a few houses in a Davie neighborhood, police said.
“Davie Police are looking for this Grinch,” the department wrote on social media with a clip of security footage showing her removing items from yards.
#DaviePolice are looking for this #Grinch. Friday night, Dec 14 she is caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from a few houses in the Ivanhoe area of west #Davie. She is driving in a light colored Volkswagen. Call 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/uXBQBSdU9k— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 16, 2018
