Police searching for ‘Grinch' who stole Christmas decorations

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DAVIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman caught on home surveillance video stealing Christmas decorations. 

    The woman is seen getting out of a light colored Volkswagen Dec. 14 and taking decorations from a few houses in a Davie neighborhood, police said

    “Davie Police are looking for this Grinch,” the department wrote on social media with a clip of security footage showing her removing items from yards. 

