Several airports seeing delays as FAA experiences staffing issues

Update 10:40 a.m. EST: Several airports are experiencing delays as the Federal Aviation Administration experiences staffing issues.
Airports affected include Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, LaGuardia Airport in New York, Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
FAA officials told NBCNews the regional air traffic control centers that are affected are the "en route" centers in Washington, DC, and Jacksonville, Florida, creating a ripple effect to air traffic at airports like LaGuardia, according to a tweet.
Airspace around Washington, DC has reportedly been shut down entirely, according to a tweet from Daily Beast Editor-In-Chief Noah Shactman.
Original report: The Federal Aviation Administration announced it’s halting all incoming flights to LaGuardia airport in New York City due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The order came before 10 a.m., according to media outlets. Airports have been facing a shortage of Transportation Security Administration workers and air traffic controllers amid the partial government shutdown. Some TSA workers are expected to receive a partial paycheck Friday.
Other airports impacted by staffing shortages include Reagan National Airport (DCA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).
Airports currently impacted by FAA staffing shortages: DCA EWR LGA PHL TPA— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 25, 2019
Posted delays between 41 minutes and 1h15m pic.twitter.com/iyD3IinjrM
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
