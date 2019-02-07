GREENWICH, Conn. - Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a woman whose body was found bound, stuffed inside a suitcase along a road.
Highway workers found the woman’s body in the luggage in the affluent town of Greenwich Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reported.
It was found in a wooded area, about 10 to 15 feet from a road, the Greenwich Time reported. It was found in a small depression near the road, out of sight of homes nearby, near an area where a car could pull off, the newspaper reported.
Police believe she was between the age of 18 and 30 years old and was killed someplace else before being left where the suitcase was found, the AP reported.
The woman’s hands and feet were tied, CNN reported.
Police have already received tips on her identity, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, according to CNN.
“There was no doubt homicide was involved,” Berry said. “We do not know the manner or cause of death at this time.”
Police are interviewing people living near the crime scene and are looking for security camera video that could provide clues, the Greenwich Time reported.
