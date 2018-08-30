Swarm of bees take over NYC hot dog stand

Bees in New York City were looking for a new home and swarmed a hot dog cart in the heart of Times Square looking for the buzz-worthy location.
More than 40,000 bees, in what is known as an absconded hive, were looking for shelter during Tuesday’s oppressive heat, Officer Darren Mays with the NYPD told CNN.
Mays is one of two official beekeepers on the police department.
“The hive got overcrowded because it was hot and humid and they just needed a new place to go so they can keep cool,” Mays told CNN.
TRENDING NOW:
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania put on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- Strong storms moving through western Pa.
- Man suspected of killing woman near Philadelphia arrested in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: FDA efforts to shut down illegal, online pharmacies aren't working
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
About 25k were relocated after getting notified from our great crowd in Times Square. Over crowded hive on a very humid day caused them to take temporary residence while scout bees are out finding a new permanent residence. https://t.co/SkKIDoEJZV— NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) August 28, 2018
After the other department beekeeper, Officer Michael Lauriano, arrived in full safety gear, he vacuumed up the bees. About 25,000 were relocated away from the Manhattan location, USAToday reported.
But why does the NYPD have not one, but two beekeeping officers on the force?
The NYPD’s public information officer, Detective Hubert Reyes, told CNN, “You gotta be ready for everything, right?”
>>Read: ‘Bee Man’ goes viral after finding massive hornet nest in Chevy El Camino
According to the New York Times, there are beehives on the tops of buildings just a block away from where the swarm, well, swarmed.
But The New York City Beekeeper’s Association knows who the beekeepers in the city are, those who have set up hives are required to register them, The New York Times reported.
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}