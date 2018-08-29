PITTSBURGH - The man accused of killing a model in Philadelphia last week has been arrested in Pittsburgh.
Christina Carlin-Kraft was found strangled in her Philadelphia-area condo on Aug. 22.
On Monday, investigators from the area released pictures of a man they said Carlin-Kraft had been in contact with before his death.
RELATED:
- Surveillance images released of man sought in model's death
- Former Playboy model found strangled in Pennsylvania condo
That man was identified as Jonathan Harris, a Johnstown native. On Wednesday he was arrested in Pittsburgh.
According to officials in Pennsylvania, Harris had taken a bus across the state, and US Marshals were waiting for him when it arrived.
Channel 11 is reaching out to local law enforcement to learn more details about the arrest. We’ll have the latest details as they become available on 11 News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}