Tesla adds Dog Mode to Model 3

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    In response to a suggestion on social mediaDog Mode is included as a software update to the Tesla Model 3

    Possibly meme-inspired after good Samaritans would break car windows to save pets, a display indicates to passersby that the car is set to a comfortable temperature for the furry friends waiting in the car and that the driver will be back shortly. 

    The company does say the mode is not intended to be used in places where local laws restrict keeping animals alone in vehicles.

    The update is for the Model 3 and will come later to the model S and X vehicles built after August 2017, Popular Mechanics reported. Dog Mode will be readily available on all newly purchased Model 3, S and X vehicles.

    A Sentry Mode, which uses the car’s autonomous driving cameras to deter would-be criminals or anyone else from coming too close, is also added as part of the software update.

