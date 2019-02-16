Tesla adds Dog Mode to Model 3

In response to a suggestion on social media, Dog Mode is included as a software update to the Tesla Model 3.
Can you put a dog mode on the Tesla Model 3. Where the music plays and the ac is on, with a display on screen saying “I’m fine my owner will be right back”?— Josh Atchley (@nynex) October 19, 2018
Possibly meme-inspired after good Samaritans would break car windows to save pets, a display indicates to passersby that the car is set to a comfortable temperature for the furry friends waiting in the car and that the driver will be back shortly.
The company does say the mode is not intended to be used in places where local laws restrict keeping animals alone in vehicles.
The update is for the Model 3 and will come later to the model S and X vehicles built after August 2017, Popular Mechanics reported. Dog Mode will be readily available on all newly purchased Model 3, S and X vehicles.
Introducing Dog Mode: set a cabin temperature to keep your dog comfortable while letting passersby know they don't need to worry pic.twitter.com/xFU6MGZT53— Tesla (@Tesla) February 14, 2019
A Sentry Mode, which uses the car’s autonomous driving cameras to deter would-be criminals or anyone else from coming too close, is also added as part of the software update.
